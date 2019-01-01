'Arsenal are desperate' - Arteta talk fails to convince Campbell

The Gunners are being heavily linked with a move to bring a former captain back to Emirates Stadium, but that approach is generating "more questions"

are starting to get “desperate” in their search for a new manager, says Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners potentially “doing things on the cheap” in their bid to take Mikel Arteta back to Emirates Stadium.

In the wake of Unai Emery’s dismissal, a number of high-profile coaches were linked with a prestigious role in north London.

Those numbers have started to dwindle, with the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Massimilano Allegri seemingly out of the running.

Carlo Ancelotti is another who appears to have slipped the net , as he closes on a move to , with Arsenal left to pursue other less experienced options.

There may be value to be found down that route, but former captain Arteta – who is currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – would be a bold call as a managerial rookie .

Campbell believes the Gunners are now running out of options and are reluctant to spend big on trying to lure a proven winner into a role which is looking less appealing with each passing game.

The former striker told Sky Sports : “I think Arsenal are desperate, I’ve got to be honest with you.

“The way things never panned out with Unai Emery and the way the results are going, obviously against the last game, it was a bit of a football schooling.

“The hierarchy and the fan base, me as a fan as well, look at that and think ‘something’s got to change, something’s got to be done’.

“It looks like the club are doing what they think is right, which is all they can do I suppose.

“But it begs the question that it just creates more questions.

“Why does a club like Arsenal not go for somebody who’s really experienced and a top, top manager?

“Are they doing things on the cheap? Or are they trying to do a new vision?”

Arsenal clearly need somebody to come in with a different way of doing things as they remain firmly stuck in a rut.

Emery paid the price for that with his job, but interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has fared little better and only one win has been collected from the Gunners’ last 12 outings in all competitions.