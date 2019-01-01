Arsenal £25m Tierney bid rejected by Celtic

have rejected 's £25 million ($31m) bid for defender Kieran Tierney as the Gunners' summer transfer woes continue.

international Tierney has emerged as Unai Emery's primary target at left-back, with the north London outfit having already seen a £15m ($19m) offer knocked back.

And Goal has now learned that the Bhoys have again turned down a bid from Arsenal, with the Scottish champions unhappy with the structure of the deal, which includes a number of add-ons and clauses.

It is expected Arsenal will return with a third offer in the coming days as their wait for a first senior signing of the summer transfer window goes on.

