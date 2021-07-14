Arsenal 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

Goal takes a look at what the Gunners' latest home, away and third kits are rumoured to look like

Arsenal's kit collaboration with adidas continues into the 2021-22 season, where the Gunners will be eager to mount a fresh challenge for silverware and a spot in the Champions League after missing out on European action altogether this campaign.

The North Londoners are known for their classic home strip consisting of a red body and white-capped sleeves, along with sponsors Emirates, and fans worldwide will be waiting in anticipation for the next kit drops.

As we prepare for the new season, Goal takes a look at what Arsenal will be wearing and release dates, as well as leaks and rumours about potential shirt styles.

Arsenal's 2021-22 home kit & release date

Arsenal have not yet launched their home kit, but rumours online about a potential leaked jersey show that the shirt will be based partially on the Condivo 21 template with the signature red and white colours.

The classic adidas three stripes will be navy, with the main red itself a darker shade of scarlet.

Here it is! Confirmation of what the new home shirt will look like! Laying flat the white does look a lot but I'm sure when it's on the players it will look great! What do you think? @cdavison_afc @dawesy2801 @Footy_Headlines @charles_watts @afcstuff @RepofArsenal pic.twitter.com/1JJZmBBhr1 — Arsenal Shirt Project (@ArsenalShirt) May 17, 2021

Arsenal's 2021-22 away kit & release date

The Gunners released their away kit as the first of their latest strips on May 18, with the banana-yellow number available for purchase beginning May 21.

The shirt is a nod to the club's 50th anniversary of winning the double in 1971 and sports a throwback, retro nod to yesteryear.

The most significant change is that, as a nod to Arsenal's past, the cannon will replace the club crest at the front of the shirt.

Adidas said of the kit: "Inspired by the past, but grounded in the present, the new away jersey celebrates the 50th anniversary of the club’s historic double in 1971.

"The jersey puts Arsenal’s unique identity – in the form of the iconic cannon – front and center. This is club DNA you can wear with pride."

Arsenal's 2021-22 third kit & release date

Arsenal's third kit is not expected to be released until the end of summer and ahead of the fresh campaign, but leaks circulating on social media suggest that the strip will sport a heavily patterned style, in shades of dark blue and green with red accents.

How much will they cost & where to buy?

Fans will be able to buy the new Arsenal kits from the club megastore at the Emirates, as well as the usual high street sports retail outlets.

They will also be available to purchase online using the official club webstore.

Article continues below

Last season's Arsenal shirts cost £60 for adults and kids jerseys could be bought for £33.

The 'authentic' 2020-21 home kits cost £100.

Note: prices may vary.