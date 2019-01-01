Arsenal 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Unai Emery will continue his rebuilding job in north London in 2019-20 and business gets started again in July

Having missed out on a top-four finish in the past three seasons, will be aiming to break the habit in 2019-20 and maybe even mount a challenge for Premier League glory.

Unai Emery's side finished a disappointing fifth in 2018-19, one point behind bitter rivals , but their season was salvaged somewhat as they managed to reach the final.

Some changes are expected during the transfer window, but stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be expected to build on their goal-scoring form in the new season.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at the Gunners' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Arsenal pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 16 1am / 8pm Dick's Goods Park, Commerce City CO Jul 18 * 4am / 11pm Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson CA Jul 20 * 11pm / 6pm Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte NC Jul 24 * 12am / 7pm FedEx Field, Landover MD Jul 28 3:15pm / 10:15am Emirates Stadium, London

*Part of the 2019 International Champions Cup

A tour of the United States is in store for Arsenal this summer for their pre-season preparations, as they take part in the 2019 International Champions Cup (ICC) for the third year in a row.

The tour kicks off in Colorado with a game against Major League Soccer ( ) outfit and the Gunners then make their way to California to get their ICC commitments under way against champions Bayern Munich.

After that, they head east to take on outfit Roma in North Carolina in their second game of the friendly competition.

Their final match in the ICC is against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in Maryland.

The north London side conclude their season warm-up matches at home with a game against team Lyon.

Arsenal 2019-20 transfer activity

Arsenal's transfer business this summer depends largely upon whether or not they can book their place in the .

They will, of course, be without the services of Aaron Ramsey, who is joining on a free transfer, Petr Cech has signalled his intention to retire and Danny Welbeck is set to leave when his contract expires.

Goal understands that centre-back William Saliba is their number one target, with Emery keen to strengthen his defence ahead of the new campaign, while Brazilian teen Gabriel Martinelli is set to join in June.

The Gunners have also been linked with sensation Nicolas Pepe, winger Yannick Carrasco and full-back Kieran Tierney among others.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date FW Gabriel Martinelli Ituano £6m Jun 18

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date DF Julio Pleguezuelo Twente Free May 21 GK Petr Cech Retired - Jul 1 MF Aaron Ramsey Juventus Free Jul 1 FW Danny Welbeck Released - Jul 1

Arsenal 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9am BST.

Games are set to begin on August 10 and it could be a busy opening month for Arsenal as they could potentially find themselves in UEFA Super Cup action should they win the Europa League.

Victory against the Blues in Baku would see the Gunners face off against either or Tottenham in the continental curtain-raiser on August 14.