Aribo joins Balogun, George and Martins in Super Eagles' hallowed ranks

The midfielder has joined a long list of Nigerians to score in their first game for the Super Eagles

Joe Aribo has joined the likes of Teslim Balogun, Brian Idowu, Julius Aghahowa, Finidi George, Victor Agali and Obafemi Martins as Nigerians to have scored on their international debut.

The midfielder joined the revered ranks after getting the Super Eagles’ first goal in Tuesday’s friendly with .

It took the 23-year-old less than three minutes into his maiden appearance for Gernot Rohr’s men to find the net thanks to Alex Iwobi’s assist.

Balogun was the first Nigerian to achieve this feat having scored in the country’s 2-0 victory over Sierra Leone in 1949, while Idowu achieved the feat against in 2017.

Article continues below

Teslim Balogun was the first Nigerian to score on his international debut. He achieved this in the country's 2-0 triumph over Sierra Leone in an international friendly played on October 8, 1949 #UKRNGA — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) September 10, 2019

In Tuesday's match, Victor Osimhen doubled the three-time African champions’ lead, from the penalty spot after Samuel Kalu was fouled in Ukraine’s penalty area.

Since their 4-1 defeat to Slovakia in a Uefa Nations League game in November 2018, Andriy Shevchenko’s men have gone six games without defeat.

Before this game, they had recorded a 3-0 victory over Lithuania in a Uefa European Championship qualifying clash on Saturday.