Aribo and Balogun’s Rangers defeat Tshibola’s Kilmarnock

The Super Eagles stars were in action as the Gers picked up a vital away victory against Alex Dyer’s men on Sunday afternoon

defeated 1-0 in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game to extend their unbeaten run in the 2020-21 campaign.

Undefeated in all fixtures so far this term, Steven Gerrard’s men went to Rugby Park and picked up their fifth away win thanks to James Tavernier’s strike.

The Gers showed great strength in the early stages and just six minutes into the encounter, they created the first goalscoring chance. Cedric Itten found space on the right, cut the ball back for Ryan Kent but his near-post shot was blocked by Kirk Broadfoot.

He soon had his effort from 15 yards kept off, before ’s Aribo struck a scorching half-volley which went inches over the crossbar.

In the 18th minute, Borna Barisic’s free-kick was met by Connor Goldson in the box but Ross Millen had his hand above his head and the ball clearly struck it – prompting the referee Andrew Dallas to award a penalty.

Captain Tavernier stepped up to beat goalkeeper Danny Rogers for his tenth goal of the season.

They almost doubled their lead in the 35th minute, albeit, Goldson’s header from Tavernier’s corner kick sailed just over the crossbar.

Aribo came close to doubling his team’s advantage but his deflected shot from 18 yards wriggled past the goal post.

In the second half, Rangers continued from where they left off as they searched endlessly for a second goal.

Scott Arfield had his shot blocked from Ryan Kent’s cross before, in the next attack, Alfredo Morelos’ turn and shot in the box hit a defender and went out for a corner kick.

In the closing stages, Killie regrouped in their quest for a late equaliser, nevertheless, that proved futile as Gerrard’s men left Rugby Park with all three points.

Aribo was replaced in the 66th minute by Steven Davis, while his compatriot Leon Balogun was an 86th-minute replacement for Morelos. South African Bongani Zungu midfielder who is on loan from , was not listed for the low-scoring game.

For Kilmarnock, midfielder Aaron Tshibola was handed a starter’s role before he was replaced by compatriot Youssouf Mulumbu with 12 minutes left to play. Nicke Kabamba was substituted for Eamonn Brophy in the 74th minute as Congolese defender Clevid Dikamona was axed for the tie.

Thanks to this win, Rangers remain at the summit of the Scottish top-flight log with 35 points from 13 outings. They travel to for a date with in Thursday's Group D showdown.