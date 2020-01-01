Aouar is a 'fundamental' part of Lyon - Juninho responds to Juventus interest

The 21-year old midfielder is one of the sought after players in the Les Gones squad with the Italian giants among the interested parties

sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has stated that interest for Houssem Aouar from clubs like is only "normal" but insists he remains a "fundamental" part of the French club.

The Lyon-born midfielder of Algerian descent has seen his stock rise since making his debut for Les Gones in 2017.

He has made 133 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing another 24 assists.

More teams

The 2018-19 season was his most productive with seven goals and 11 assists in 47 competitive outings.

For the ongoing season, Aouar has made 37 appearances, 25 of them in which was halted after 28 match days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aouar - who is valued at €50 million, is of interest to Juventus who according to Corriere dello Sport want him on a two-year loan.

"Houssem is clearly the most sought after player of our team, but he still has a contract with us and is a fundamental part of Lyon," Juninho told TuttoJuve .

"He is young and has already reached a very high level . I think it is normal for a club like Juventus to be among the top clubs in the world and always looking for the best for its squad."

Juventus are not the only club looking to secure Aouar's services with French giants PSG as well as English heavyweights , and all rumoured to be monitoring the 21-year old.

Losing Aouar - who is tied at the Groupama Stadium until 2023, would be a big blow for Lyon as they could miss out on European football next season after finishing seventh in Ligue 1.

Article continues below

The seven-time French champions are however still involved in the , with a 1-0 first leg round of 16 lead courtesy of Lucas Tousart, Aouar providing the assist.

Should Aouar depart, he will join an illustrious list of African players to leave for bigger clubs. These include midfielder Michael Essien who moved to in 2005 for £24.4 million, winning nine titles including the Champions League.

Retired Mali defensive midfielder Mahamadou Diarra was another Lyon player that joined in a deal worth £22 million in 2006 and won back-to-back titles.