Antony & Rashford show encourages Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Red Devils end Arsenal's winning run

Erik ten Hag is taking plenty of encouragement from Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal after seeing Antony and Marcus Rashford steal the show.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils saw an £85 million ($98m) deadline day signing enjoy a dream debut against the Gunners, with Antony breaking the deadlock inside 35 minutes. England international Rashford then took charge with a well-taken brace, allowing United to move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told BBC Sport of seeing his forwards fire: “They both played great, a continual threat, I know our offense is really strong - they are creative and have speed. This is the first time they have played together and this performance is great to see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United brought Arsenal’s five-match winning run at the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign screaming to a halt at Old Trafford, while extending their own sequence of successive victories to four games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is plenty for Ten Hag to be positive about, with the Dutchman adding on the performances of a Red Devils side that stumbled out of the blocks this season: “The spirit from this team, they can deal with setbacks so we did, it is really great and shows your mentality - we have really improved on that.”

DID YOU KNOW? United’s four-match winning run is their longest in the Premier League since winning five in a row in March and April 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag will be hoping to see Antony and Rashford sparkle again when United take in a Europa League home date with Real Sociedad on Thursday and a Premier League trip to Crystal Palace next weekend.