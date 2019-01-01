Antonio Iriondo: Kerala Blasters haven’t been lucky

The Jamshedpur FC boss mentioned that Sergio Castel will not be available for the tie against Kerala Blasters…

will look to pick three points when they travel to Kochi to face on Friday evening. The Jharkhand-based outfit have only managed two points from their last two outings on home soil.

Coach Antonio Iriondo confirmed that star striker Sergio Castel will not play a part against the Blasters.

“Sergio is injured and cannot play. In the end, we are playing with 11 players. Somebody will be replacing him,” said the Spanish coach.

Kerala Blasters haven’t won a single game since their opening day victory over , which also came in acrimonious circumstances with the referee making some glaring errors. The club has been marred with injuries to several key players which has hampered their plans for the season.

“I don't know how it's (six match winless run) going to affect the team but Kerala are a good team. They have not been lucky in the first part of the season due to factors like injuries. They try to play football, they have a good style. In this kind of short leagues, you don't have too much time,” opined Iriondo.

The former coach mentioned that they could have been placed much higher on the (ISL) table had they not missed the services of Castel and influential midfielder Piti.

“Maybe Sergio and Piti were important for the team, maybe if they were in the team , it would be different. We are missing them a bit now,” he stated.