Antonio Iriondo: Great to have India U-17 World Cup boys with us

The Spanish boss mentioned that he would be tempted to field some players from the reserve side into the first team…

coach Antonio Iriondo stated that while the results haven’t gone in their favour lately, giving minutes to the young players in their squad shall only benefit them for the future.

The Steelmen have a number of young players in their squad, namely Aniket Jadhav, Amarjit Singh, Narender Gehlot, Jitendra Singh and others, wwith many having represented at the Under-17 World Cup of 2017.

“It has been great having them in the team. Obviously they are very young players, their first experience in the (ISL) so it is normal that they make some mistakes. Probably it has not been the best for the team in a competitive way but the development of these players is going to be something great for the team in future. Next year surely they will be very important for the team. Especially Aniket Jadhav will be a top play in future for sure,” said Iriondo.

The Spaniard admitted that his side are out of the running for the place in the play-offs but they will still give their all in order to end the season on a high. Injuries have certainly hampered their campaign with key players such Piti, Sergio Castel, Tiri and Noe Acosta not being available for all the games.

“After the match we don’t have any chance now and so we are going to see different things but the same way as we have seen in other weeks. It has been very difficult for us to get a regular starting XI.

“We had to change almost every week and try different things because of injuries. We need to bring players from the reserve team to the first team and put them on the field. So for sure we are going to see something different. The difference I expect is I expect to win this time,” he explained.

The defeat to Mumbai City was the 1000th game as a coach for Iriondo. The former Toledo boss hopes that they can get a positive result against the Highlanders.

“For us every match is very important. Last match against Mumbai was my 1000th match as a professional coach. I have a lot of questions from media in asking which one was my most important match out of the 1000 matches and my answer was the next match against FC. The most important thing for us as football professionals is the matches. We have to respect every match,” he concluded.