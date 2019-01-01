'Griezmann will not move' - Atletico president rules out Barcelona transfer

The France striker has a €120 million release clause in his contract, but his club's hierarchy is not worried

Antoine Griezmann will not leave this summer, the club's president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed, despite persistent speculation linking him with a move to .

The striker almost signed for the Liga champions last summer but revealed he intended to stay in the Spanish capital in a documentary ahead of the World Cup.

But reports around a revival of the move have continued to resurface this term, with the forward having endured a frustrating time after only scoring 12 league goals in 29 appearances so far and Atleti being left 10 points off the pace by Barca.

Greizmann admitted during the international break that he was "a little bit fed up" with the transfer talk, while his France team-mate and Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti insisted the 28-year-old had shown no indication of regretting his decision to stay at Atletico.

And with the two clubs set to go head to head in on Saturday in a game where Ernesto Valverde's side could take a step closer to a second consecutive Spanish title with a win, Cerezo was quizzed on the forward's situation.

Speaking to RTVE, the Atleti chief said: "Antoine will not move."

When he was pressed further by a journalist asking him: 'Griezmann remains safe, you're 100 per cent sure?' Cerezo replied: "Antoine remains at Atleti, for sure."

But if the €120 million (£103m/$135m) release clause in the France star's contract was triggered, Cerezo would have no choice but to allow Atletico's talisman to enter talks with the prospective buyer.

Such a price tag would make Griezmann the fifth most expensive player of all time, seeing him push his compatriot Paul Pogba out of the top five.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone insisted the speculation and enormity of the transfer has not affected Griezmann though, and when asked if it had taken an emotional toll on his striker, the Argentine responed : "No. No way. The team is extremely calm with Griezmann's performances.

"We see him being very involved in the team, and he is close with the group."