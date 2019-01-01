Anthony Nwakaeme steers Trabzonspor to comeback win against Yeni Malatyaspor

The Nigeria international scored and assisted with the decisive goal to help the Black Sea Storm to a narrow win at Medical Park Arena

Anthony Nwakaeme inspired Trabzonspor to a 2-1 comeback victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The international cancelled out Omer Sismanoglu’s 22nd-minute effort with an assist from Abdulkadir Parmak.

Yeni Malatyaspor were reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute after Mustafa Akbas received his second yellow card in the match.

The Black Sea Storm capitalised on their numerical advantage as Nwakaeme’s pass found Hugo Rodallega three minutes later for the match-winner.

The Nigeria striker featured for the full duration of the game to help Trabzonspor extend their winning run to five games.

Nwakaeme, who has 10 goals in 22 league games, will hope to be part of Super Eagles squad to the 2019

Gernot Rohr’s men kick-stark their Group B campaign against Burundi on June 22 and take on Guinea four days later before they slug it out with Madagascar on June 30.