Anthony Nwakaeme stars as Trabzonspor defeat Antalyaspor

The Nigeria international continued his impressive scoring run, with his effort in Friday's tie taking his tally to six goals in the past five games

Trabzonspor defeated Antalyaspor 4-1 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter, with Anthony Nwakaeme the star of the show.

Prior to the encounter the former Hapoel Beer Sheva striker had scored five goals in his past four games in all competitions. And on Friday evening, he continued his scoring spree, weighing with an effort and laying another.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes through Souleymane Doukara but Nwakaeme pulled the hosts level in the 21st minute.

After the restart, Caleb Ekuban, Olcay Sahan, assisted by the striker, and a late Murat Cem Akpinar strike completed the comeback for Unal Karaman's side.

Nwakaeme has now scored 10 goals across all competitions, including nine in the Turkish top-flight this season.

Trabzonspor, placed fourth in the log, play Bursaspor next Friday.