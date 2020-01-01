Anjorin close to Chelsea contract renewal after Premier League debut

The Premier League is currently suspended but the Blues are pressing ahead with plans to tie down the highly-rated youngster

have made progress over contract talks with Tino Anjorin but still need to tie up several small details with their academy star in the coming weeks.

The protracted discussions with the 18-year-old have proven difficult so far, with the Blues looking to convince the youngster that he can realistically become a first-team player at his boyhood club. Chelsea are looking to tie Anjorin down until 2025 with his current deal expiring in just under a year.

Their cause has been aided by Frank Lampard promoting Anjorin to his squad in recent weeks, amid an injury crisis which ultimately brought about his Premier League debut. The midfielder is understood to be delighted at making the breakthrough and is targetting more first-team appearances.

More teams

"I want to be scoring, I want to be creating," Anjorin said in an interview with the Independent after his appearance in the 4-0 win over . "In five years time, I want to be a leader in the team, helping the younger academy kids to come through, where they can look up to me too and thrive as well."

Anjorin is currently in self-isolation like the rest of Chelsea's squad, who are all training at their homes. Reminders of their responsibilities have been sent out amid the coronavirus outbreak after Mason Mount was pictured playing football outside despite being told to remain at home.

Chelsea are currently scheduled to end their period of self-isolation at the end of the week but players are likely to continue training from their homes to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, the Blues are hoping to renew Tammy Abraham's contract and are continuing to push through on talks with other players amid the stoppage in the football season.

Abraham has asked to be on equal terms to Callum Hudson-Odoi which would see him earn up to £180,000-a-week which includes bonuses.

Lampard's influence on introducing homegrown and academy stars into his first-team squad have led to a host of contract renewals for the next generation of talents coming through their training base at Cobham.

Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Jamie Cumming are among recently promoted first-team stars to have renewed their contracts.

But Tariq Lamptey and Clinton Mola, the latter of whom was highly regarded despite having not made his debut, opted to leave the club for and respectively.

Chelsea are also interested in a host of players ahead of the summer transfer window with the likes of Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Lyon's Moussa Dembele on their list.

In midfield, there's interest in Lille's Boubakary Soumaré and Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham. There's also focus on recruiting a left-back - with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Porto's Alex Telles topping the list - and Getafe's on-loan Barcelona player Marc Cucurella ranking lower down.

Article continues below

Ajax's Andre Onana is amongst the goalkeeping targets to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga should Lampard push to see the club-record signing leave Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea are pushing ahead with contract renewal talks at the moment, efforts to sign players from external clubs is expected to slow temporarily, as the coronavirus situation plays out.

Chelsea have already announced the incoming signing of Ajax's Hakim Ziyech for £37m (€40m/$43m), with that deal completed in January.