Angola and coach Srdjan Vasiljevic part ways by mutual consent

The Serbian coach will not be continuing his role after a mutual agreement was reached with the nation’s federation to leave the African team

Angola have parted ways with coach Srdjan Vasiljevic by mutual agreement after an underwhelming (Afcon) experience.

The Serbian’s contract was due to run out in January 2020 and an extension was said to be improbable.

He was appointed in 2017 and guided the Palancas Negras to this year’s Afcon finals in where they failed to make it out of a group that included , Mauritania and Mali.

A dispute with the Angolan Football Federation saw Vasiljevic refuse to take charge of the national team for last month’s African Nations Championship (Chan 2020) qualifier against Swaziland. The Serbian reportedly wanted to make use of a full-strength side, while the Angolan FA demanded to give experience to U23 players.

The federation claimed the deadlock wouldn’t be fatal, but the coach’s departure has come only weeks after the incident.

Following Vasiljevic’s departure, the Southern African nation will start preparations for the qualifying campaigns of the World Cup and Afcon under a new coach.

Angola begin their quest to participate in the global showpiece in with their two-legged meeting with Gambia in September.

The Palancas Negras will then commence their bid for participation at the next continental showpiece in November with group games against Gabon, and one of Djibouti or Gambia.