'Ange N'Guessan gave us a great gift', says Tenerife coach Pier Cherubino

The Cote d'Ivoire striker handed her side the maximum points with the last kick of the game and the gaffer has hailed her impact

Tenerife coach Pier Cherubino was full of praise for Ange N'Guessan whose late winner inspired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Valencia.

The visitors trailed Valencia 1-0 until the 91st minute when Natalia Ramos drew them level before fellow substitute N’Guessan handed them a 'great gift', in the mould of a 95th-minute winning goal.

Tenerife's dramatic win saw Nambia's Zenatha Coleman and her Valencia side remain without a win in six straight games. They are placed ninth in the log while Tenerife move to sixth after 16 games.

An elated Cherubino reflected on N'Guessan's role in the encounter, telling club website: "It was an immense job, we did not deserve to go empty and we have to be happier than ever.

"It's a very complicated field, we found a non-existent penalty but then we took everything inside and got the best gift of Queens. It's to be happy, because when everything went wrong the team remained united and managed to overcome the game.

“We knew to contain the rival in the first time, playing very close to fix in some way the defensive problems that we had. The referee invented a penalty and so marked Valencia, but then Natalia and N'Guessan gave us a great gift from Reyes.

Article continues below

“We could compensate for another arbitration decision such as the penalty not mentioned on N'Guessan. Apparently cancelled by a ball that comes out seconds before.

"Valencia is a great team, and what has been clear is that any team in this league can beat you. This victory will strengthen us in every way," she concluded.

Having found her scoring boots after a 13-match drought, N'Guessan will be hoping to continue from where she stopped against Real Betis next Sunday.