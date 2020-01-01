Ange N'Guessan decisive as Tenerife pip Real Madrid to go top

The Ivorian striker put in a fine display as her Spanish side maintained their fine form over the visitors on Wednesday

Ange N'Guessan was at her best for Tenerife as she contributed an assist in her side's 2-1 win over in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Wednesday.

The Cote d'Ivoire international made her seventh appearance but was brought on as a substitute for the fourth time this season and has been influential in Tenerife's fine start to the campaign.

The hosts went into the contest on the heels of a fifth successive win, a 2-1 scoreline at , while Real Madrid sought to extend their winning run to four successive matches.

After both teams settled for a stalemate at half time, Swedish forward Kosovare Asllani broke the deadlock for the visitors following a superb finish 10 minutes after the restart.

Tenerife, however, secured a crucial leveller against Real when Cristina Martín-Prieto set up Patri Gavira eight minutes later.

In the 73rd minute, manager Francis Díaz replaced Silvia Doblado with N'Guessan and the Ivorian made an instant impact when she teed up Clare Pleuler two minutes later to grab the matchwinner.

N'Guessan was involved for the final 27 minutes in Tenerife's win, while -born international Chioma Ubogagu featured for the last 39 minutes of the game but could not rescue Real.

The result means Tenerife moved one point clear at the top of the log with 16 points from nine matches and will square up with Logrono in their next fixture on Sunday.