Aneke focused on helping Charlton Athletic avoid Championship relegation

Having recovered from his injury problems, the Anglo-Nigerian is aiming to play his part in the Addicks' survival battle

Chuks Aneke has revealed he is focused on helping Charlton Athletic avoid relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The English second-tier is set to resume this month, having been suspended since mid-March along with the Premier League and other major football competitions across the world due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Valley outfit are currently in the drop zone, two places above the base of the log, after securing 39 points from 37 games.

The Anglo-Nigerian suffered various injury problems this season which has limited him to only 12 appearances across all competitions.

Aneke has, however, utilized the lockdown declared by the government as part of their effort to stem Covid-19 to recuperate from his injuries.

The forward, who has also played as an attacking midfielder for the Addicks this season, has revealed his desire to help his side maintain their Championship status.

“I’ve always played in both positions, so I have no preference. Wherever I play I try and do my best for the team to score goals and make assists,” Aneke told the club website.

“The clear aim is to stay in the league for everybody. We’re pushing hard to stay up so that’s what we’re all focused on.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries this year. The break has helped, we’ve not been playing football, so I haven’t had much of an injury risk. I’m hopeful I can come back fit and help the team now and stay injury-free.

“It’s been good to be back in training with the lads and playing football again. We’ve been off a while, but we’ve had work to do and a lot of running.

“We’ve kept as fit as we could. We’ve got a short turnaround now with games coming up but we’re going to do our best to be fit and ready.”

The former star made a return to the Emirates Stadium when Charlton played the Gunners in a friendly on Saturday and revealed his excitement at reuniting with his ex-teammates.

“I really enjoyed it. I’ve played at the Emirates a few times with the youth academy. I got to see my old U18s manager Steve Bould and a few other that I was there with. It was great," he continued.

“I played with Hector Bellerin, Emiliano Martinez when I was there. It was good to catch up with them.”

The Valley outfit will take on , who are only two points and one place above them on the log, on June 20 and Aneke has revealed his side will be aiming for all three points in the encounter.

“Everyone knows our position in the table and their position in the table, it’s a lot more interesting. It’s a game we know we need to set out and win. It’s very important for us to stay in the league,” he added.

Aneke has featured for the youth team but he is eligible to play for the national team and should he maintain his fitness and feature consistently for his club he could get a call-up to the Super Eagles.