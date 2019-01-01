Andreas aims to deliver joy and trophies at Man Utd after maturing under Solskjaer

The Brazil international midfielder believes the Red Devils are ready to bring a winning habit back to Old Trafford in the 2019-20 campaign

Andreas Pereira is aiming to bring joy and trophies back to in 2019-20, with the club considered to have gone too long without either.

Two seasons have come and gone since the Red Devils last got their hands on major silverware.

Jose Mourinho guided the club to the 2018 final, but was unable to add to the three successes he enjoyed in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now been charged with the task of bringing the good times back to the most decorated club of the Premier League era.

Some big decisions have been made in an effort to get everybody pulling in the same direction, with some players moved on, and Andreas claims confidence is high in the camp once more.

The international midfielder told the club’s official website on his ambition for the current campaign: “I want to win trophies this year for United and bring the joy back to the club, to see the fans happy.

“I just want to get a lot of game-time and help the team as much as I can - score goals, make assists and win trophies.

“We’ve had very hard training sessions and prepared very well. We have to get used to winning and getting prepared for games by doing the right thing, I think that is what we have done as it’s been a very good preparation."

Pereira may have an important role to play for United this season, with Solskjaer prepared to show more faith in a player he once worked with in the club’s academy system than his predecessors have.

The 23-year-old is determined to reward the backing of his boss, with there a belief on his part that he can handle the demands of regular game time in the Premier League.

“I feel very confident and very happy," added Pereira.

“The manager gave me a lot of confidence, and the staff as well, so I feel very happy and very strong.

"I feel mature. I’ve played a lot of games and I’m a different type of player now and I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

Pereira started the new season in United’s XI for a 4-0 victory over and will be hoping to force his way back into contention for a home date with on Saturday.