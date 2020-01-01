Andrea Okene celebrates first Reto Iberdrola goal of the season for Levante

The Nigerian-born Spanish forward got off the mark in the Spanish division despite Nando Felipo's side losing to Tenerife

Andrea Okene is happy after scoring her first goal in the 2020-21 Spanish Reto Iberdrola for despite losing 4-1 to Real Union de Tenerife at Pablos April stadium on Sunday.

Okene struck late to earn a consolation goal for her side as they were condemned by goals from Aldrith Quinteros, Rachel Gil Viera, Aroa Leon Gomez and Carla Gomez Torre to a fifth defeat.

The hosts had a perfect start to the encounter thanks to Quinteros' strike after just 16 minutes before Viera doubled the lead three minutes later and Gomez made it three in the 27th minute.

With three goals down, Estela Carbonell Nunez was sent off two minutes from half-time to compound the woes of Levante.

After the break, the hosts profited from the numerical advantage to extend their lead against Levante through Torre in the 70th minute.

Levante, however, pulled one back when Okene singlehandedly netted her first goal of the season deep inside injury time.

Since the start of the season, Okene, who played from the start to the finish has now contributed a goal in six matches for Levante.

Following her maiden goal of the season, the Nigerian-born Spanish youth international took to social media to share her joy.

“Tienes que tener un sueño para poder levantarte por la mañana” 🐸⚽💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Sa1wiTBBQV — Andrea ⑨ Okene (@andrea9okene) December 7, 2020

Despite being born in to a Spanish mother, Okoye is eligible to feature for at U20 and senior level, through her father who is a Nigerian.

The 19-year-old, who has been at Levante since 2016, helped the club to the second division in 2018-19 season and represented at U16 level.

Sunday's defeat left Levante at the foot of the Reto Iberdrola Southern Group B table with three points from six matches.

They will aim to end a three-match winless run in their next outing against seventh-placed Femarguin next Sunday.