Andre Onana proud of Ajax teammates after Juventus victory
Goalkeeper Andre Onana has praised his Ajax teammates following their 2-1 victory over Juventus in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League quarter-final outing.
After the first leg finished 1-1, the Dutch Eredivisie outfit progressed to the semi-final after goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 3-2 aggregate win at Allianz Stadium.
While celebrating the triumph, the 23-year-old warned their next opponent - winner of the tie between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - that their 'journey' for their first European title since 1995 hasn't come to an end.
"This amazing journey isn’t ending just yet! Very proud of this team & all your support. One last thing, Ajax are in the semi-finals," Onana tweeted.
This amazing journey isn’t ending just yet! Very proud of this team & all your support ❤️ One last thing...@AFCAjax ARE IN THE SEMI-FINALS ❌❌❌ #juvaja #UCL pic.twitter.com/u0BN3ktsBs— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) April 16, 2019
Andre Onana's Cameroon have been drawn in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to commence on June 21 in Egypt.
The Indomitable Lions will begin the campaign for their fifth continental title with their opening fixture against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before taking on Ghana and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.