Andre Ayew's Swansea City suffer first away defeat of the season at Norwich City

The Ghana captain played the entire duration as the Swans fell to a late goal at Carrow Road

Andre Ayew’s presence could not stop from conceding their first away loss in the Championship this season after a 1-0 defeat to .

Marco Stiepermann's 84th-minute winner separated both teams at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ayew was on parade from start to finish for the visitors but he could not add to his tally of five goals in the second division.

The 30-year-old delivered an impressive performance upfront with the most shots in the encounter (6) but only one shot was on target. He also won the most aerial duels (5) and he completed the most dribbles (7).

Defensively, the Black Stars forward made effective contributions for Steve Cooper's side with the highest clearances (5) and the third-highest tackles (2).

So far this season, Ayew has played every minute of the Swans' Championship games and he has been involved in six goals in 11 outings.

Saturday's result was Swansea City's second loss in the second-tier league this campaign and it ended their four-game unbeaten streak.

They dropped to sixth in the league table with 19 points after 11 games while Norwich City climbed to third spot with 21 points.

Ayew has been invited by Charles Akonnor to lead 's 23-man squad for their double-header 2021 qualifiers against Sudan next week.

The Black Stars host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before travelling to Khartoum for the reverse fixture, five days later.

Ghana sit atop Group C with six points after winning their first two matches against and Sao Tome last November.