Andre Ayew urges Swansea City to 'keep going' after Fulham defeat

The Ghanaian forward backed his teammates not to relent after suffering another painful defeat

Andre Ayew has insisted need to "keep going" following their 1-0 Championship loss by on Wednesday.

The Swans had been victorious at at the weekend, but things couldn't work out the same way for them.

They have thus remained ninth on the log and failed to make inroads back to the promotion play-off places.

"Difficult to accept what happened today," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"We deserved much more..but we are men and will keep going.

"Thanks to the traveling fans the support was massive!!! See you Saturday"

Swansea's next opponents are away from home once again.