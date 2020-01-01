Andre Ayew reiterates Swansea City won't give up on Premier League promotion

The Ghanaian forward has backed the Swans to keep fighting as they try to make it back to the English top-flight

Andre Ayew has stressed once again that are not giving up on their quest for Premier League promotion after falling to a late goal in the 2-2 draw at on Saturday.

It was the second time in four matches the Swans conceded late and were denied three points in the process.

It has left the South outfit in ninth place, four points from the promotion playoff places and they will next tackle leaders West Bromwich Albion in another difficult game.

“It’s very disappointing. That’s two games in the space of 72 hours where we’ve conceded in stoppage time,” Ayew said on the club website.

“It’s difficult to take because we’ve lost points. But we’ve shown a lot of character and determination along the way. We need to learn quickly. We can’t keep conceding in the last minutes.

“The good thing is that we’re now only four points off the play-off places. Obviously, it could have been two, but we have closed the gap.

“We must try to get three points on Saturday and move closer. We’ll keep fighting until the last day; we’re not going to give up.”

Ayew scored at Ewood Park to extend his tally in the Championship to 12 this season and 14 in all competitions.