Andre Ayew makes Championship bow in Swansea City win

The Ghana international played his first game in the English second division as the Swans continued their impressive start to the season

Andre Ayew made his Championship bow in 's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over on Saturday.

Following his starring role in Tuesday's League Cup win over Northampton Town, the captain was named in the Swans' squad for a league outing for the first time since May 2018.

Ayew started on the bench at Liberty Stadium but was introduced as a 22nd-minute substitute for injured Nathan Dyer.

Borja Baston's double and George Byers' effort were enough for Steve Cooper's men to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches across all competitions.

7️⃣ points from 9️⃣



Thanks once again for your support, Jack Army! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/03YK2PJT6E — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 17, 2019

Swansea City are fourth on the Championship log with seven points after three outings.

Ayew will be hoping to play a part when the Swans visit Queens Park for their next league match fixture on Wednesday.