Andre Ayew: Ghana attacker poised for more after ending scoring drought

The 31-year-old is happy to have ended his six-game goalless run with the Jack Army

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is delighted to get back on the score sheet once again as Swansea City continued their chase for Premier League promotion.

After going six games without a goal, consequently losing his place as the club's top scorer this season, the 31-year-old bounced back with a strike as the Jack Army saw off Norwich City 2-0 in the Championship 2-0 on Saturday.

His goal has moved him joint-top with Jamal Lowe as Swansea's leading hitman, each player having racked up nine goals. The club currently sit third on the league table.

“Leading from the front, it is always important to get goals," Ayew said about his scoring return, as reported by his club's official website.

“It wasn't something that disturbed me much because I was playing well and making the team score goals in different ways by my movement.

“I always want to score; that's for sure, but what's important is the team and what I'm going to do to help them score - it can be by scoring, by movement, assists.

“I'm happy to get the goal - it's been a few games without a goal - but most importantly within that period, we were able to win games.

“I feel that we showed we can't just rely on one or two players and everyone around can chip in with goals and everyone defends.”

Ayew has so far made 26 league appearances involving 25 starts for Swansea this term.

“There are so many games to play, even within the space of a week the table can change so much, but that’s the nature of the Championship and it’s what we have to deal with given the congested fixture list due to Covid," Ayew said earlier.

“We have things we need to build on and things we need to improve on, I think that is the same for every side.

“I hope to bring my experience to help the team because, even though you will lose games, it is about how you handle those things.

“I think we have been good at that this season, we have to keep that going and make sure there are more good things than bad.”

Last season, Ayew finished as the club's most valuable player and top scorer as they reached the promotion play-offs.