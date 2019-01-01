Andre Ayew confident Swansea City will learn lessons

The Ghanaian forward has tipped the South Wales club to bounce back from its recent slump

Andre Ayew is confident will learn lessons from their recent dip in form in the Championship and come back stronger.

The Swans started the season on fire, winning five of their opening six matches which put them top of the log.

That form has already suffered with just one win in their last five games, drawing two and losing two, including a 2-1 home defeat to Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City before the international break, a match in which Ayew scored.

“We’re going to learn from that game. It may not seem like it now, but this will be a good lesson for us,” the 29-year old told the club website.

“We’re still in it; we’re only a point away from the leaders.

“We always need to be ready for any challenge that the Championship brings.

“We’ve done great things this season and some that aren’t so great. But what we’re doing at the moment is good and we need to continue that.

“We’re working hard, training well and we need to keep that going.

“A lot of teams would love to be where we are in the table. I believe in the squad – there is no problem.

“When you’re towards the top of the table, you have to respond when things go wrong – that’s very important.”

Swansea have dropped to fourth, but are just a point behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion. They will hope to put this poor run behind them and seek maximum points when they travel to Barnsley this weekend.