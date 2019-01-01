Anam Imo helps Rosengard reclaim Swedish women's Damallsvenskan title

The Nigerian was influential as her Swedish top-flight club emerged champions for the 11th time after a draw with Vittsjo at home

Anam Imo helped Rosengard to win the Swedish Women’s Damallsvenskan title for the first time since 2015 after they were held by Leandra Smeda’s Vittsjo to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday.

After a 3-3 draw at home against Linköping delayed their title celebration last weekend, Jonas Eidevall's ladies only required a draw against their third-placed visitors to secure the diadem.

Anna Anvegard fired the hosts ahead in the 29th minute of the game but Alexandra Benediktsson struck four minutes later to help Vittsjo's Women's hopefuls avoid defeat.

The result means Rosengard are Swedish top-flight champions for a record 11th time, with a game to spare, and will see them make a return to the Uefa Women's Champions League next year.

Despite being an unused substitute on Sunday, the 18-year-old has scored five goals in seven starts in her 16 appearances for the newly-crowned Swedish champions.

Article continues below

On the other hand, 's Leandra Smeda, who played the last 12 minutes having replaced Nellie Persson, could not help Vittsjo secure three points to close the gap on second-placed Goteborg.

The title feat sees the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations winner become the second Nigerian to win the Swedish crown in 12 months after Faith Ikidi won her second with Pitea last season.

Having sealed their title triumph, Imo and Rosengard will hope to end their league campaign on a high when they travel to face Kristianstad in their final game of the season on Saturday.