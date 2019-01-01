African Games: Write your name in gold - Danjuma tasks Falconets

The Nigeria U20 women coach has urged his players to put up a fine showing at the continental showpiece in Morocco

U20 women's head coach Christopher Danjuma has backed his side to claim the coveted gold medal at the 2019 African Games in .

The Falconets, who played four friendlies matches and won three in their build-up to the women's youth championship to be held from August 17-29, landed in Casablanca on Thursday.

To excel, the West African nation, who are aiming to reclaim the continental crown, will have to negotiate past , and Zambia in Group A.

And the coach, who led the team to a quarterfinal place at the U20 Women's World Cup in last year, assured they will not disappoint in the North African nation.

"We've had a very good preparatory period because the camping was happening while the women's league started," Danjuma told Goal.

"So the players were permitted to go week in week out to play for their respective teams which put them in match mood and anytime they are back we take time to build cohesion.

"We are more focused and determined, knowing that to get past these teams we must be at the top of our game all through the group stage.

"South Africa is a team we always respect any time we meet them. Our strategy is going to play a team that just played at the Cosafa Cup and for us to progress, we have to make sure that we win our first game.

"We've spoken to our players that this is the first edition featuring age-grade teams and asked to go and write your name in gold.

"We are also going to help Nigeria's chances of finishing top on the medals table."

They failed to win a medal at the African Games in Brazzaville four years ago when they finished fourth under Danjuma's watch.

The coach, who is making a back-to-back African Games outings, insists he is under no pressure, setting his sights on making a podium success.

"It's also an opportunity for us to discover new talents and also give hopes that there is a future for the senior team," Danjuma, who led Nasarawa Amazons to 2019 Federation Cup success continued.

"We had five players from the last U20 Women's World Cup already moved abroad - two in , two in and one in Norway. Three of them impressed at the senior World Cup.

"My ambition is to always groom players, bring the best out of them and discovering top talents. That's my gifting. I expect a new set of players to be seen and I believe people will appreciate them.

"I'm not burdened at all nor under any pressure. The only thing for me is to be my self and remain at my best to make Nigeria proud in Morocco."

The two-time U20 Women's World Cup finalists will be eager to begin their campaign for glory against South Africa on Saturday in Rabat.