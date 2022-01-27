Why wasn't Alisson red-carded for high kick and punch incidents against Ecuador?

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was shown red twice against Ecuador on Thursday only to have VAR take back the cards both times in a controversial 1-1 draw.

In the first half of the World Cup qualifier, a red card for a high boot was reduced to yellow, while a second-half card for a punch that was also initially ruled a penalty was called off and the foul overturned.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Emerson Royal and Ecuador's Alexander Dominguez were sent off as both teams played the majority of the match down a man.

Alisson avoids red card twice

Below is a view of the first-half incident, available in the UK.

The Liverpool goalkeeper made high contact with the attacker with his boot right after his clearance, but upon VAR review, the act was deemed not dangerous enough to warrant a red card.

VAR saves Alisson from being this game's third red card! ❌



It's downgraded to a yellow card by the referee, the Liverpool keeper stays on, and it's still 10 v 10 🟨



What a half so far! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dpDkK3eZKg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 27, 2022

In the second half, meanwhile, his punch only contacted the attacker after he touched the ball.

😱😱 Alisson gives away a stoppage time penalty AND is given a second yellow card...



...but VAR ultimately intervenes and saves him for a second time in the game! 😅



What a dramatic end to this game 😵 pic.twitter.com/SOtmWOCBXT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 27, 2022

92nd minute penalty?! Alisson at the center of it again & a second yellow! #CONEMBOL #ECUBRA pic.twitter.com/4BQMyoHy9i — fuboTV (@fuboTV) January 27, 2022

The bigger picture

Ecuador will be upset to have seen Alisson finish the match on the pitch - and for their stoppage-time penalty to have been taken away - but a spirited draw against CONMEBOL's top team in qualifying was still an encouraging result.

With the point, Ecuador maintained their comfortable position in third in the CONMEBOL table as they inch closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil, meanwhile, have already qualified for the World Cup, along with Argentina.

