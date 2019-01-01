Alisson & Kepa are great but Ederson is best in the world, says former Man City goalkeeper

Big money has been spent by the Premier League elite on top talent between the sticks, with Pep Guardiola considered to have got the greatest value

Ederson is “the world’s best” goalkeeper, according to former custodian Andy Dibble, with the Brazilian sitting above “great” rivals such as Alisson and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Leading Premier League sides have invested heavily in top talent between the sticks during recent transfer windows.

City were the first to raise the bar in that department when landing Ederson for £35 million ($46m), before Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for £65m ($85m) and Chelsea acquired Kepa for a record-breaking £71m ($93m).

Big-money additions are now shining in the English top-light, with there seemingly little to choose between them as they fill the top three spots in the race for the 2018-19 Golden Glove.

Dibble, though, believes it is City who have found not only the greatest value for money, but also the finest all-round goalkeeper on the planet.

The ex- international told the Blues’ official website: “Ederson is the best in the Premier League for me.

“He’s so calm and composed and there’s none better in my opinion.

“I watched him against Newport on a poor, bumpy pitch where he was getting balls pinged at him continually to his feet and he was dealing with everything with no problem.

“It was a like a poor Sunday League pitch, and he was always available, wanting the ball.

“Alisson and Kepa are great keepers, too, but Ederson has everything and he is the world’s best.”

Dibble, who spent nine years with City between 1988 and 1997, is now goalkeeping coach at the Blues’ next Premier League opponents Cardiff.

He is charged with the task of trying to improve the skill sets of those on the Bluebirds’ books, but what would he do if given the chance to work with Ederson?

“It would be an interesting project!” said Dibble.

Article continues below

“With a keeper like that, you’d just keep him ticking over whereas you’d focus on the No.2 and No.3 keepers so that they are ready to go if needed.

“I don’t think there’s much you could teach a talent like Ederson.”

Ederson is already a Premier League champion and two-time League Cup winner, with 89 appearances taken in across all competitions since arriving from in the summer of 2017.