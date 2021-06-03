Alisson beats Salah and Babajide to Liverpool Goal of the Season prize

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s header against the Baggies has been named as the Reds’ most outstanding effort in the just-concluded campaign

Alisson Becker's strike against West Bromwich Albion has been announced as Liverpool’s best goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

The goalkeeper’s effort shrugged off competition from Mohamed Salah and English forward of Nigerian background Rinsola Babajide to claim the individual prize.

With the scores still tied at 1-1 at the Hawthorns, Alisson rose high to get on the end of Alexander-Arnold's corner kick - powering it past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Thanks to his goal, he became the sixth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal and the first ever to score for the Reds.

Six of Salah’s goals made the shortlist alongside efforts from Trent Alexander-Arnold [against Aston Villa], Mateusz Musialowski [against Newcastle United] and Babajide [against Sheffield United].

Nonetheless, none of the Egyptian’s strikes was found worthy of the Reds’ award. Instead, the club picked the Brazilian’s last-minute header.

Ironically, the two-time African Player of the Year’s effort against West Ham United will compete against eight other players for the Premier League goal of the season diadem.

In the 3-1 defeat of David Moyes’ men, the former AS Roma star found the net twice. However, his second effort made the cut.

Alexander-Arnold found Xherdan Shaqiri who was bolting up the left wing before the Swiss player swung a pinpoint through ball for Salah. The 28-year-old’s first touch was exquisite, and he dinked it past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Salah played a crucial role in Liverpool’s third-place finish in the English elite division – scoring 22 times with five assists – to place second behind Golden Boot winner, Harry Kane.