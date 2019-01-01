Alfred Gomis: Dijon sign Senegal goalkeeper from SPAL
Alfred Gomis has joined Ligue 1 club Dijon on a permanent deal from Italian Serie A club SPAL.
Gomis penned a four-year contract on Monday that will keep him with the Reds until 2023.
After several spells in Serie B with Cesena, Crotone and Salernitana, the Senegal international made his debut in the Italian top-flight at SPAL in 2017 and went on to play 46 league games across two seasons for the club.
The former Torino shot-stopper has been handed the no. 16 shirt and he is expected to provide competition for first-choice Runar Runarsson and 18-year-old Levy Ntumba in Stephane Jobard's squad.
🚨⚡️Alfred Gomis s'engage avec le DFCO pour les quatre prochaines saisons— Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) August 19, 2019
Les détails ➡️ https://t.co/qwCqFdnOQh #MercatoDFCO pic.twitter.com/ah2uYluhsP
Earlier this summer in their search for a goalkeeper, Dijon had Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama on trial but they did not offer the ex-Lille player a contract .
The club's goalkeeper trainer Laurent Weber lauded Gomis as a player who matched their requirements.
"He is a boy who emits a great serenity and who falls within the philosophy of play that I advocate. He is very athletic and powerful," Weber told the club website.
"Alfred is a young goalkeeper who has great potential and has already accumulated experience with 175 matches in the Italian championships and five games during the last Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal."
Gomis was a member of the Senegal team which finished second at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and he played five matches in the tournament after Edouard Mendy suffered a hand injury.