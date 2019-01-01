Alexander-Arnold signs new five-year Liverpool deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who only made his debut for the Reds in 2016, has emerged as one of their most consistent performers under Jurgen Klopp and has now penned a new deal until 2024.

He follows Scotland captain Andy Robertson in committing his future to the club this week, with the left-back having also agreed a new five-year contract.

Alexander-Arnold's impressive performances over the last couple of seasons have seen him become Klopp's first choice at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne having been loaned to Bournemouth as he struggled for game time.

Indeed, his form saw him gain international recognition in 2018, with Gareth Southgate selecting him in his squad for the 2018 World Cup, while he scored his first England goal in the 3-0 win over USA.

He is, however, currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Brighton last time out, dealing a blow to the Reds as they aim to win the Premier League title in 2018-19.

With Joe Gomez also out injured, Klopp is likely to turn to James Milner at right-back for Saturday's meeting with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are currently four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, while they also have a Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich to look forward to.

Alexander-Arnold has featured in 22 games in all competitions for the Reds so far this season, scoring one goal.

