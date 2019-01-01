‘Alexander-Arnold is England’s best right-back by miles’ – Liverpool star saluted by Johnson

The former Reds defender considers a man starring for the Premier League leaders to sit well above the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ’s best right-back “by miles”, says Glen Johnson, with the star considered to sit well above ’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and ’s Reece James.

That trio form part of a young generation of talent emerging in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold is the most experienced and established, with over 100 appearances taken in for Liverpool at just 21 years of age.

He faces competition from the likes of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker at international level, but has edged ahead of the and men under Gareth Southgate.

Johnson expects that to remain the case, with the former Liverpool defender telling Express Sport when asked who the best option is: “Trent Alexander-Arnold. By miles at the moment.”

The Anfield academy graduate can expect to face fierce competition for his England berth at some stage in the future.

Manchester United invested £50 million ($65m) in Wan-Bissaka over the summer, although the 21-year-old is not considered to be a natural fit at full-back despite his many qualities.

Johnson added: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn’t so much the modern full-back, he sometimes looks like a centre-half playing full-back.

“He’s a good defender but he’s not got the natural ability that Trent has got.”

Chelsea youngster James is another of those expected to challenge for senior international recognition.

He is just 19 years of age and still waiting on regular opportunities at Stamford Bridge, but has recorded two senior goals this season to offer an early indication of what he is capable of.

Johnson is a big fan of a youngster competing for a spot he once filled for the Blues, with the ex-England international saying of the Chelsea starlet: “I know people speak very highly of Reece James at Chelsea and I saw his goal against .

Article continues below

“He wouldn’t be in the team if he wasn’t living up to his potential and I hear he’s a great lad as well.

“Hopefully he can continue his form and keep the shirt.”

It may be that an England right-back door is opened for James and Wan-Bissaka at some point, with it being suggested again that Alexander-Arnold could step up the field into a midfield role with more experience under his belt – with the Liverpool ace having already displayed his creative instincts on domestic and international stages.