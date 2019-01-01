Alex Morgan to miss the rest of Orlando Pride's NWSL season with injury

The star attacker will be absent from the final part of her team's campaign because of the issue

Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the Orlando Pride's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season after suffering a patella stress reaction in her right knee.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury while playing for the U.S. Women's national team during their triumphant summer, but it has flared up during the back end of the Pride's domestic campaign.

Morgan spoke of her rollercoaster season, which included a World Cup victory for her nation in , and she promised to return next season after beginning her rehabilitation.

"This year has had the highest of highs but along with that comes challenges and sometimes even falling short of my goals I set for myself in 2019," Morgan wrote on Instagram.

"I’m disappointed I won’t be able to compete with the Pride for the remainder of 2019 due to a knee injury I’ve been managing since the World Cup, and that I can’t be there to help my teammates and my club have more success.

"Thank you fans, friends, teammates, and teams for all your support. I have already started physical therapy in LA and am eager to get back on the field doing what I love."

Morgan will miss the Pride's final three matches against Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign, with her team unable to qualify for the postseason as they are rooted to the bottom of the league table - two points adrift of Sky Blue in eighth.

Pride GM Erik Ustruck admitted his disappointment at losing Morgan, but insisted the extra time for her rehabilitation will ultimately in her best interests.

"It’s obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex’s caliber due to injury," Ustruck said in a statement.

"However, after consulting with the Club’s medical team at Orlando Health and U.S. Soccer, we felt it was in the best interest of Alex’s long-term health to shut her down for the season to focus on the rehabilitation process and take the appropriate time to recover from the lingering knee injury.”

Morgan's six goals during the World Cup saw her share the tournament's Silver Boot award with teammate Megan Rapinoe and 's Ellen While.

Five of her strikes came in a stunning performance as the U.S. destroyed 13-0 in the group stage.