Alex Morgan scores first Tottenham goal

The striker converted a penalty to help secure her side's first league win of the season and get Rehanne Skinner's tenure off to a perfect start

Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Women on Sunday.

The 31-year-old striker converted a penalty late in the game to put the north London side 3-1 up against in their first game since Rehanne Skinner took over as coach last week.

Morgan was substituted and replaced by Rachel Williams shortly after her goal.

The United States international's strike helped Spurs secure their first win of the season in the Women's .

It is also her first goal in any competition since she found the net in the USWNT's 2-1 win against in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Morgan announced she was pregnant last fall and gave birth to her first child in May.

Morgan joined the English club from Orlando Pride in September. The two-time World Cup winner was forced to wait for her first appearance, however, after suffering an injury setback.

Morgan played her first game in over a year when she came off the bench in the league match against Reading a month ago and spoke of her delight at being back on the field.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's new coach has already said she hopes to get the American's future at the club sorted "as soon as possible".

"We will assess where we are with Alex, look at the future and see what that looks like for her with the club moving forward," Skinner added.

“She is obviously a fantastic character to have in the environment with her experience and she is definitely moving in the right direction now."

She added: “In the coming weeks we are hoping to increase minutes and get her into the form she is accustomed to being in, but it has been a long break that we have to manage and be aware of.

“She is definitely heading in the right direction and has looked good in training this week."

Sunday's victory lifts Tottenham up to ninth in the league with six points from eight matches. Next week they host at the hive with a trip to Kingsmeadow Stadium for a match against to follow on December 20.