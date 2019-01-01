Albino Gomes: India are fortunate to have a coach like Igor Stimac

The young goalkeeper feels the Croatian can give India some much-needed exposure...

goalkeeper Albino Gomes has welcomed the new head coach Igor Stimac, stating that were fortunate have a coach of his stature.

Stimac, a legendary name in Croatian football, has also earned cult status at English club and has represented . The former defender was one of the key figures in 's dream run to the semifinal of the World Cup in 1998 before coaching the Vatreni in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers where he managed to guide them to a play-off spot.

Gomes felt that Stimac's credentials are unquestionable and expressed belief that India will move forward under him.

"We are really fortunate to have someone like Stimac as the head coach of the Indian team," he told Goal .

"With the credentials that he has, he can get us the much-needed exposure that the Indian team needs."

Gomes will be looking to be part of the coach's 36-man shortlist for the upcoming King's Cup in . At any rate, the young shot-stopper believes the Blue Tigers will only progress under the Croatian's leadership.

"I am sure that the national team will do well under his leadership."