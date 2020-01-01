Alaixys Romao: Togolese midfielder joins Guingamp from Reims

The 36-year-old midfielder has teamed up with the Ligue two outfit following the expiration of his contract at Stade Auguste-Delaune

Togo international Alaixys Romao has been snapped up by French Ligue 2 outfit on a free transfer having seen out his contract at .

The veteran midfielder joined the side in 2018 from Greek outfit Olympiacos on a two-year contract with the option of extension.

However, he was released by the club at the end of last season despite featuring in 22 French topflight matches before the competition was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, he made three appearances in three French League Cup games for David Guion’s side as they crashed out of the championship following a 2-1 defeat to AS .

Having missed promotion to Ligue 1 last term, the Costamoricans will be relying on the former , Cuiseaux-Louhans, Grenoble, Lorient and man to help their course to regain their elite division status after they got demoted in 2019.

📝🚜 La moisson est terminée, la saison peut enfin commencer... avec un Nouveau Joueur ! pic.twitter.com/9XwZpxDLe2 — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) August 20, 2020

“A very experienced player - 592 games at the highest level, Alaixys Romao intends to help Guingamp play the leading roles in a League 2 that he knows well,” a statement from the club read.

“The club is very happy to have in its ranks a player who has been unanimous in the seven clubs of which he wore their jersey.”

Excited by his new adventure, Romao took to social media to thank the club for their trust in him, while assuring to do everything to help their course.

Nouveau challenge.

Très heureux de rejoindre @eaguingamp merci pour la confiance accordée.

On va tout faire pour atteindre nos objectifs.

En Avant Guingamp 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xgVh2gHtJw — Alaixys Romao (@AlaixysRomao) August 20, 2020

“New challenge. Very happy to join Guingamp, thank you for the trust you have placed in me. We are going to do everything we can to achieve our goals,” he tweeted.

With this move to Stade de Roudourou, he becomes the ninth African in Sylvain Didot’s team. Others are Lloyd Palun (Gabon), Lebogang Phiri ( ), Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros), Yeni Ngbakoto ( ), Yannick Gomis ( ), Paul-Georges Ntep ( ), Felix Eboa (Cameroon) and Souleymane Anne (Mauritania).

Romao could make his debut when Guingamp host Niort on the opening day of the French Ligue 2 season.

On the international scene, he boasts of over 70 caps for the Hawks since his debut in 2005 having featured for at youth level.