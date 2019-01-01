Alain Djeumfa calls up 12 foreign players for Cameroon trip to China

The Indomitable Lionesses gaffer has invited some foreign-based players for next month's tournament in China

Alain Djeumfa has invited 12 players abroad, including Ajara Nchout for an invitational tournament in billed for April.

Aside from Norway-based Nchout, Gaëlle Enganamouit, Raïssa Feudjio, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Fallone Meffometou and Christine Manie also made the cut.

The foreign stars will join the home-based professionals picked from 26 taking part in the third phase domestic camp at the CAF Center of Excellence in Yaounde, .

The Indomitable Lionesses are set to play their first international games since qualifying for the Women's World Cup at the 2018 Women's in last December.

The central Africans, who are the only -bound side yet to play an international friendly, will hope to use the four-nation tournament to step up their preparations for France 2019 in June.

A win against on April 4 will see them take on the winners between and in the final on April 7 in Wuhan.

The Cameroonians will launch their second Women's World Cup campaign against Canada on June 10 before taking on New Zealand and later in Group E.

INVITED FOREIGN PLAYERS

Ajara Njoya Nchout [Valerenga FC / Norway]; Jacquette Ada [Amedspor / ]; Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene [CSKa Moscow/Russia]; Michelle Ngono Mani [Ambilly / France]; Marie Awona [ /France]; Yvonne Leuko [ FC/France]; Christine Manie [Nancy Lorraine / France]; Fallone Meffometou [ / France]; Grace Ngock Yango [US St Malo/France]; Raïssa Feudjio [Tenerife/ ; Gaëlle Enganamouit [Malaga/Spain]; Adeline Yami Bangya [ ]



