Al Duhail's Medhi Benatia delighted after breaking Qatar Stars League duck

The Atlas Lions captain scored the opening goal as the Red Knights ran riot over their visitors

Medhi Benatia is happy to have scored his first goal in the Stars League as Al Duhail thrashed Al Ahli 6-0 on Thursday.

It took Benatia 20 minutes to break the deadlock at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium with a volley off Murad Naji Hussein's free-kick.

A brace from compatriot Youssef El-Arabi and goals from Mohammed Muntari, Naij Hussein and Shoya Nakajima completed the rout for Rui Faria's side.

Benatia who joined the Qatari top-flight outfit from in January for a fee around €8m has registered a goal and has helped the Red Knights keep three clean sheets in as many league games he has featured in.

Thursday's encounter also saw the centre-back put in a decent shift in the defence and he has taken to social media to revel in his maiden league goal.

"There are some things that do not change, always the feeling with the goal. Happy for the win and my first goal with Al Duhail," Benatia tweeted.

Y’a certaines choses qui ne change pas, toujours le feeling avec le but 🥅 ⚽️ 😉

Content pour la victoire et mon premier but avec @DuhailSC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uMWuRhX4Rp — MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) February 28, 2019

Al Duhail are second in the Stars League table with 43 points from 18 matches and they are four points adrift of automatic qualification for the AFC .