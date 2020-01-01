Akpeyi’s agent claims 'some people' dragging Kaizer Chiefs keeper's name in the mud

The Amakhosi keeper’s handler has come out to protect his client from what he calls unfair media reporting

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi’s agent Eddie Iseri Ogbemudia has criticised certain reports on his player.

According to the Super Eagles international’s representative, the Amakhosi stopper is looking to continue doing his best for the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders when the season resumes.

With coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops sitting at the summit of the log table with 48 points from 22 matches, the Myron Topclass Sport Outfits official says the 33-year-old will focus on doing well for his country and club.

"With all due respect to the Nigerian media who have been doing a tremendous job by supporting every Nigerian player, it is rather unfair to see some quotes credited to Akpeyi which never came from him, though it's not slowing him down, it is pertinent to come all out to distance him from those stories,” Ogbemudia told AllNigeriaSoccer.



"It could be a situation of some people just trying to drag Akpeyi's name into the mud, but as a thorough professional, giving his best for club and county is his focus now and it will be evident on the field of play when football returns.”

The statement comes as Ogbemudia believes there are sections of the media in the West African country aiming at destabilizing the lanky keeper.

Akpeyi has done well for the Naturena-based club as they look to end the trophy drought they have endured since former coach Stuart Baxter’s departure after the 2014/15 season.

Although many have questioned the club’s decision to bring the keeper from , Akpeyi has silenced his critics and delivered stellar displays along the way despite competing against Itumeleng Khune.

Meanwhile, with the current PSL season halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ogbemudoa insists his client is firmly focused on keeping fit and ensure he hits the ground running when the season resumes.



In addition, Akpeyi was coach Gernot Rohr’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament in where his country clinched third spot.

The former Chilli Boys skipper has featured in 21 league games for the Glamour Boys this season and conceded 18 goals so far.