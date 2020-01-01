Akinfenwa: Liverpool boss Klopp answers Wycombe striker’s WhatsApp request

The 38-year-old Anglo-Nigerian’s wish to celebrate the Chairboys’ Championship promotion with the Reds’ boss has been fulfilled

boss Jurgen Klopp has answered Adebayo Akinfenwa’s wish following Wycombe Wanderers’ promotion to the English Championship.

Goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson were all the Chairboys needed at Wembley to beat Karl Robinson’s Oxford United 2-1 in Monday’s League One play-off final.

That triumph sealed the Yellows’ promotion to ’s second tier for the first time in their 133-year history.

Celebrating his team’s achievement, Akinfenwa who featured for 30 minutes against Yellows had jokingly said that the German should contact him so that they can celebrate together.

"Look, look, let me calm down. First and foremost, I want to thank God, because today he made the impossible possible," he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"Four years ago I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed.

"Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together. You get me? Oi!"

Klopp, who led the Reds to emerge as 2019-20 champions of the English elite division took to the social media platform to answer the Anglo-Nigerian’s request through a video message.

"Hello big man, congratulations!" said Klopp.

"Watched the game, well I didn't see the post-match interviews but Hendo [Jordan Henderson] or one of my players told me that you want to get, what did you think to say? If you could get in contact with me on WhatsApp, here we go!

"Congratulations. I'm pretty sure your whole life at least a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done.

"Great, great victory. Even in strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately."