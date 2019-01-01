Ajayi celebrates birthday with victorious West Bromwich Albion on top of the Championship

The Nigerian defender put in a fine defensive shift to help the Baggies maintain their dominance at the summit of the Championship table

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi celebrated his 26th birthday at the KCOM Stadium as his team edged 1-0 in Saturday's Championship game.

Ajayi, who has played in every minute of the Baggies' league games in this campaign, was solid in defence as Slaven Bilic's team bagged their second consecutive clean sheet and their ninth win in the second-tier league.

Jake Livermore's opener in the 28th minute separated both teams to extend 's lead at the top of the table to 33 points after 16 matches.

During Saturday's outing, Ajayi made the second most interceptions for the Baggies (3) and the joint-highest clearances alongside Kyle Bartley and Livermore (2).

The 26-year-old will be aiming to maintain his fine form when he teams up with for their 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho on November 13 and 17 respectively.