Ajax’s Andre Onana ready to save Juventus' penalties in Uefa Champions League

The Cameroon international is upbeat about his club side’s chances of progressing to the semi-final stage in Turin on Tuesday

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is ‘very confident’ that can stun in the return leg of their Uefa quarter-final match.

Following a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last Wednesday, the Sons of Gods' battle Massimiliano Allegri’s men for a place in the semi-final of the elite European tournament.

David Neres' cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena to give both teams a fair result going into the return fixture in Turin.

Meanwhile, the Cameroonian shot-stopper, Onana has stated his readiness to help the team, should the encounter proceed to a penalty shoot-out.

“We are very good and I am ready for any penalties that will need to be saved. I was born ready,” Onana was quoted by Juventus' official website.

“I am very confident in getting further in the Champions League because of the way we are training and the way we are playing. I am very confident.”