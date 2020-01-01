Transfers

Ajax star Ziyech to join Chelsea in €40m deal

Ajax have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea, with the attacking midfielder set to link up with his new club on July 1.

Frank Lampard's side will pay €40 million for the Dutch-born Morocco international, with that fee potentially rising to €44m based on various sporting criteria.

