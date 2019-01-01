NXGN
'Ajax are the real ballers' - Twitter reacts as Dutch giants upstage Juventus

The visitors dominated play at the Allianz Stadium and grabbed a crucial win at the expense of Massimiliano Allegri's side

Football enthusiasts have resorted to social media to heap praise on Ajax after defeating Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League for the first time since 1997.

Donny van de Beek neutralised Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in the first half before Matthijs de Light scored the match-winning goal that propelled the visitors to the last-four stage with a 3-2 aggregate win in Turin.

Fans were particularly pleased by their doggedness and the team's collective display that helped them stun the Italian Serie A giants on their home ground.

