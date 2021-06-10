Aina: Nigerian star beats Lemina and Lookman to Fulham Goal of the Season prize

The Super Eagle’s beauty against the Baggies has been named as the Cottagers’ most outstanding effort in the just-concluded campaign

Ola Aina’s strike against West Bromwich Albion has been announced as Fulham’s best goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

The wing-back’s stunning effort shrugged off competition from Mario Lemina and English star of Nigerian background Ademola Lookman to claim the individual prize.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had given Scott Parker’s men a 26th-minute lead before the Torino loanee doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Some great exchanges between Aleksandar Mitrovic and Decordova-Reid saw the former set up the Super Eagles star. He then arrowed a left-footed thunderbolt into the top left corner of Sam Johnstone from the edge of the area.

While his beauty took 38.7 percent of all the votes cast, Fabio Carvalho’s first senior goal finished in second place above goals from Tom Cairney and Gabon international Lemina.

Aina’s goal against Slaven Bilic’s team also made the cut for the Premier League goal of the season diadem. However, the accolade was picked up by Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela.

“Thank you to all the Fulham fans who voted for me for Goal of the Season,” the 24-year-old told the club website.



“Ever since I came in, I felt the support. I'm so thankful and I love you dearly for it.



“I appreciated your support throughout the whole season. It was sad that we couldn’t see you that much, but thank you so much.”

The Nigerian joined Fulham on a season-long loan from the Italian elite division, to strengthen Parker’s defensive options.

Despite playing in 31 league games for them, the Craven Cottage giants got demoted to the English second-tier.

Even at relegation, Aina stated that he enjoyed his time at the London club.

“I get asked this question all the time by a lot of people, and even though we’ve been relegated, I’ve loved every minute of this season,” he said.

“I’ve loved the challenge, the coaching staff, my teammates, and I’ve loved the club as well. I’ve loved this club, it’s a very nice club.

“The club has become a part of me, and a part of all the other loan players, and I think you can see that.

“Off the pitch, we’ve always been very close with each other. We like each other’s company, so it’s been a really good group.

“We did really care about this season and how we did. It went wrong, but trust me, we really did care.”