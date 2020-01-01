Aina hopes Fulham can kick on from West Bromwich Albion display

The Nigeria international has reacted to his side’s victory over the Baggies which ended their unimpressive run

Ola Aina hopes can kick on from their fine showings against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The wing-back scored his first Premier League goal to help the Cottagers secure their first victory in the division this season against the Baggies which ended their five-game winless run.

Aina believes the victory at Craven Cottage should be a turning point for his side and hopes they can build on the fine displays.

“It was massive. Everyone knows it has been a tough start to the season and to get the three points and the clean sheet, those things are very important,” Aina told Standard Sport.

"We dug in and really showed some resilience, it is an amazing feeling. It is a long season, the team and I have to take every game as it comes.

"You have to work hard at that, keep training and putting in the effort. What we did last night, that needs to be the minimum. Hopefully, we can kick on from here and keep improving.”

Aina struggled to establish himself in the Premier League during his time with and made do with loan spells before teaming up with permanently in 2019.

The full-back joined Fulham in the summer from the side on a season-long loan with an option to buy and has now featured four times in the Premier League for the club.

The Super Eagles defender is delighted he is gradually realizing his dream of playing consistently in the English top-flight.

“It is always special getting your first Premier League goal,” he continued.

“It has been a long time since I made my League debut. I am just glad that the goal came and I was able to help the team with it.

“It is a dream to play in the Premier League and score, and get games in the Premier League. When I left Chelsea, it was kick-starting a career for myself.

"I always wanted to come back and play in the Premier League. I am just happy that I am making it a reality.”

Aina will hope to help Fulham secure their second win on the bounce when they take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.