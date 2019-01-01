AIFF's technical committee yet to decide on technical director

The committee will ask the shortlisted candidates to submit a presentation before taking the final call...

The All Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee meeting chaired by former international Shyam Thapa deliberated on the shortlisted candidates for the appointment of the Technical Director, but refrained from making any appointment.

Instead, it is understood that the four candidates namely Jorge Castelo, Gaioz Darsadze and Doru Isac will be asked to submit a presentation before the committee, before a final call is taken.

“We will have a chat with all the shortlisted candidates to understand their vision, and objective. The process will be completed within the next fortnight," Thapa stated.

The committee also applauded the performance of the Indian Senior Women’s Team in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in Mandalay and the team’s results in the build-up to the tournament, along with the Indian Senior Men’s team’s heart-warming displays in the AFC 2019.

Furthermore, paying much emphasis on the future roadmap, the Committee also extensively went through the process about the selection of the Indian National Team coach. The Committee, and the Secretariat, are in the process of further shortlisting the candidates which would be completed within the next two weeks, for the appointment to take place within the scheduled deadline of the mid-week of May.